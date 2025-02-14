Pankaja Munde urges NMC to finish Nag River cleaning project within deadline

Nagpur: State Environment Minister Pankaja Munde on Thursday directed Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) to speed up the Nag River Pollution Abatement Project to make the river pollution-free. Munde, who was in Nagpur on Thursday, also asked the civic body to fast forward all tendering processes, which will help in kickstarting the cleaning process of the river.

Munde also informed the officials that the State Government was planning to clean all major rivers of Maharashtra on the lines of Central Government’s Ganga rejuvenation project. For this, a research team will be conducting a study of Ganga rejuvenation project and it will submit the report by March. “Rivers are the major source of water for the country and every Government should work to curb the pollution of water bodies. Therefore, the Maharashtra Government is committed to clean all its major rivers for better conservation,” said Munde.

Dr Abhijit Chaudhari, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator informed the Minister about the Nag River cleaning project. He informed that the project was costing around Rs 1,926.99 crore and was jointly funded by the Central Government and NMC. The Central Government is investing Rs 1,156.14 crore in this project, whereas the State Government will invest Rs 481.7 crore and NMC will contribute Rs 289.02 crore.

Munde asked Dr Chaudhari to finish the project within the given deadline. Dr Chaudhari also informed the Minister that NMC was working to construct more sewage treatment plants (STPs) and working to treat waste water in it to make river water clean. He also informed about other ambitious projects that are underway in Nagpur, helping to improve the environment of the city.

Vinita Singal, Principal Secretary, Environment Department, Government of Maharashtra; Dr Vipin Itankar, District Collector; Aanchal Goyal, Additional Municipal Commissioner; Ajay Charthankar, Additional Commissioner; Leena Upadhyay, Chief Engineer; Vijay Bankar, Deputy Commissioner; Vijay Deshmukh; Dr Shweta Banerjee, Superintending Engineer; Manoj Talewar; Dr Gajendra Mahalle; Rajesh Dupare; Shrikant Waikar; Mohd Israil; Dr Shrinivasa Rao; Ajit Savadi; and Purnachandra Rao were present in the meeting.