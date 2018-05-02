Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Jun 1st, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Palghar on red alert, heavy rain in Mumbai on June 3 & 4, says IMD

    Palghar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Sunday issued a pre-cyclone watch for north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts with a low-pressure area persisting over the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep islands.

    “It is expected to turn into a cyclonic storm by Tuesday. We are monitoring whether this will be as intense as Cyclone Amphan and are in touch with the concerned state governments,” Mrutunjay Mohapatra, director general of IMD, said.

    A district-wise forecast, issued by the IMD, has put Palghar on “red alert” with the possibility of extremely heavy rain at isolated places for June 3 and 4. Mumbai and Thane, meanwhile, have been put on “orange alert” with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places. According to IMD, Mumbai, the three areas are likely to receive rain/ thundershowers on June 1 and 2.

    Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy showers are very likely over Lakshadweep area, Kerala and coastal Karnataka on May 31 and June 1 under the influence of the storm, an IMD bulletin states. Heavy and extremely heavy rainfall is likely over south Gujarat, north Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Daman, Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli on June 3 and 4, it adds.

    “The low-pressure area formed Sunday morning around 5.30 am. The system is very likely to concentrate into a depression over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during next 24 hours and likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the east-central Arabian Sea during the subsequent 24 hours,” the IMD bulletin said, adding it is very likely to move northwards till June 2 morning and then recurve north-northeastward and reach near north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts around June 3 morning.

    “Maharashtra, especially the west coast, is very likely to experience an active wet spell from June 1 to 4. Light to moderate rainfall at most places, with isolated heavy spells, is very likely over south Konkan and Goa on May 31, and isolated heavy to very heavy falls on June 1,” the bulletin said. Fishermen, out at sea, have also been advised to return by May 31.

    Happening Nagpur
    Far Too Close by Shrushti Dhoke wins Nagpur Police’s “Digital Short Film Fest”
    Far Too Close by Shrushti Dhoke wins Nagpur Police’s “Digital Short Film Fest”
    Checkmate – How The BJP Won And Lost Maharashtra
    Checkmate – How The BJP Won And Lost Maharashtra
    Nagpur Crime News
    Man found murdered in Nagpur with head smashed in
    Man found murdered in Nagpur with head smashed in
    Man Accused of robbery granted anticipatory bail
    Man Accused of robbery granted anticipatory bail
    Maharashtra News
    अहिल्यादेवी होळकर यांना जयंतीनिमित्त अभिवादन
    अहिल्यादेवी होळकर यांना जयंतीनिमित्त अभिवादन
    दोन गटात हाणामारी : सहा जखमी, नागपुरातील यशोधरानगरात तणाव
    दोन गटात हाणामारी : सहा जखमी, नागपुरातील यशोधरानगरात तणाव
    Hindi News
    गोंदिया में कोरोना का खौफ: कुल केस 67 , स्वस्थ हुए 38, एक्टिव केस 29
    गोंदिया में कोरोना का खौफ: कुल केस 67 , स्वस्थ हुए 38, एक्टिव केस 29
    महाराष्ट्र में 30 जून तक बढ़ाया गया लॉकडाउन, रात 9 से सुबह 5 बजे तक रहेगा कर्फ्यू
    महाराष्ट्र में 30 जून तक बढ़ाया गया लॉकडाउन, रात 9 से सुबह 5 बजे तक रहेगा कर्फ्यू
    Trending News
    Maha’s new lockdown: Can I go out for a run?
    Maha’s new lockdown: Can I go out for a run?
    Maharashtra extends Covid-19 lockdown till 30 June with some relaxations
    Maharashtra extends Covid-19 lockdown till 30 June with some relaxations
    Featured News
    Start online or offline teaching from June, not necessary to open schools: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray
    Start online or offline teaching from June, not necessary to open schools: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray
    Maha govt yet to issue guidelines on lockdown
    Maha govt yet to issue guidelines on lockdown
    Trending In Nagpur
    अहिल्यादेवी होळकर यांना जयंतीनिमित्त अभिवादन
    अहिल्यादेवी होळकर यांना जयंतीनिमित्त अभिवादन
    दोन गटात हाणामारी : सहा जखमी, नागपुरातील यशोधरानगरात तणाव
    दोन गटात हाणामारी : सहा जखमी, नागपुरातील यशोधरानगरात तणाव
    “Romantic Duets 1985-99 “ A Musical Concert organized by Swar Spandan Live on fb
    “Romantic Duets 1985-99 “ A Musical Concert organized by Swar Spandan Live on fb
    20 more test positive in Nagpur, active cases at 129
    20 more test positive in Nagpur, active cases at 129
    जूनपासून शालेय वर्ष सुरु झालेच पाहिजे, मुख्यमंत्र्यांच्या सूचना
    जूनपासून शालेय वर्ष सुरु झालेच पाहिजे, मुख्यमंत्र्यांच्या सूचना
    Start online or offline teaching from June, not necessary to open schools: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray
    Start online or offline teaching from June, not necessary to open schools: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray
    Maharashtra extends Covid-19 lockdown till 30 June with some relaxations
    Maharashtra extends Covid-19 lockdown till 30 June with some relaxations
    Maharashtra issues guidelines for employees after offices open in phased manner
    Maharashtra issues guidelines for employees after offices open in phased manner
    जास्तीत जास्त परकीय गुंतवणूक देशात आणणे फायदेशीर : नितीन गडकरी
    जास्तीत जास्त परकीय गुंतवणूक देशात आणणे फायदेशीर : नितीन गडकरी
    UMANG Sub Area Bids Farewell To Goc
    UMANG Sub Area Bids Farewell To Goc
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145