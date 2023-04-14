Pakistan International Airlines has debt of $1.4bn!

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), which is known for its mismanagement and poor services, is sinking into the sea of losses and the tax debts have amounted to over USD 1.4 billion, Kaliph Anaz wrote in AsianLite International.

The PIA is now carrying the image of Pakistan’s despondency around the world. Recently, a Pakistan News outlet ARY News stated that PIA has tax debts amounting to over Rs 400 billion (USD 1.4 billion).

The carrier had also recently asked for a government bailout to the tune of Rs 45 billion (USD 157 million).

Reportedly, the Saudi airport authorities, including King Abdul Aziz International Airport, Jeddah and King Khalid International Airport, had sent final notices to the airlines for clearing their dues. Till now the generosity of Saudi authorities had ensured a trouble-free run for the ailing airlines despite pilling up dues to the tune of nearly USD 40 million.

However, weary of PIA management’s antics of avoiding the settlement of liability, they have demanded clearances of outstanding dues.

The PIA is not only facing economic issues but also has a bad reputation for its services. The civil aviation authority of the Kingdom has warned PIA several times in the past on the issue of flight delays and poor services.

