Pakistan connection: NIA raids two places in Nagpur, two men grilled

Nagpur: In the wee hour action, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided two places in Nagpur. This action has been taken in Satranjipura and Hansapuri areas of the city. The raid was launched at 4 am on Thursday morning. It was reported that two persons were contacting Pakistan through mobile phone. It is said that this raid was launched on the basis of the same information.

According to initial reports, the NIA sleuths were interrogating the two persons and also searching their premises. The NIA is investigating both of them. NIA officials went to their house at four in the morning and interrogated two people living near Badi Masjid in Satranjipura for chatting with a Pakistani person through WhatsApp. The two persons have been identified as Akhtar Raza Mohd and Ahmad Raza Mohd.

The investigation was going on till 8 am. At present, the NIA team has gone back only after issuing a notice. A few days ago, both of them had an argument at the Iftar party organized at Badi Masjid. For this, the Lakdganj police had called them for questioning.

Details are awaited.

