Jammu’s Udhampur was again attacked by drones, while explosions led to sirens and blackout in Srinagar, hours after ceasefire was agreed between India and Pakistan.

“What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!,” Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on X.

According to some media reports, seven to eight explosions were heard in Srinagar.

Drones have been sighted in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer and Barmer too.

