Pak forces gun down TTP commander, 10 terrorists

A high-valued Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan commander was killed along with ten other terrorists in a fierce gun battle during an encounter in northwest Pakistan on Monday, security sources said.

TTP commander Tipu and ten others were killed in the shootout between Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan terrorists and security forces in the restive Lakki Marwat district bordering South Waziristan tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the source said.

The security forces have also reportedly suffered some casualties in the fierce gun battle, but this could not be confirmed until the filing of this report, the source added.

The TTP fighters pouring in from the Afghan border were trapped by the security forces which resulted in the shootout.

The terrorists were reportedly fully armed with US Night Vision Devices equipment and heavy arms.

According to independent reports, the TTP, which demands the rule of Sharia across Pakistan, has announced the end of the ceasefire agreement with the Pakistan government.

