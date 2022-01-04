Padma Shri awardee Sindhutai Sapkal dies in Pune

Indian social worker, Padma Shri awardee Sindhutai Sapkal has died in Pune.

The 74-year-old breathed her last at the Galaxy Care Hospital in Pune today. She was admitted to the hospital more than a month ago. She died of heart attack at 8.10 pm, today.

Sapkal, who was popularly referred to as “Mai”, ran an orphanage – Sanmati Bal Niketan Sanstha – in Pune near Hadapsar. Sapkal had adopted more than 1,000 orphan children over her long career and has received several awards for her social service.

In 2010, a Marathi biopic of Sapkal titled ‘Mi Sindhutai Sapkal Boltey’ was released in Maharashtra.