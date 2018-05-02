Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Apr 23rd, 2021
    Happening Nagpur | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Oxygen Express reaches Nagpur

    Nagpur: The first Oxygen Express carrying seven tankers filled with liquid medical oxygen from Visakhapatnam reached Maharashtra on Friday.

    The train arrived at Nagpur at 8.10 pm, bringing some relief to the state which is reeling under a surge in coronavirus cases and shortages of medical oxygen.

    Three of the seven tankers will be unloaded at Nagpur station and remaining will be unloaded at Nasik Road station.

    “Oxygen Express is expected to reach Nasik Road station in the morning tomorrow,” Shivaji Sutar, chief central railway spokesperson said.

    The train departed from Visakhapatnam on Thursday night.

    The flat-wagon goods train had left for Visakhapatnam from Kalamboli near Mumbai on April 19, around 8 pm.

    After more than 50 hours’ journey, it reached the destination, passing through Vapi, Surat, Nandurbar, Bhusawal, Akole, Nagpur, Gondia, Raipur and Titagarh.

    Last Sunday, the Railways had announced it will run “Oxygen Express” trains over the next few days to transport liquid medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders across the country.

    Empty tankers will be loaded with medical oxygen from Visakhapatnam, Jamshedpur, Rourkela and Bokaro, it had said.

    Amid spiralling coronavirus cases in the country, the demand for medical oxygen has gone through the roof.


    Trending In Nagpur
    Maharashtra government orders fire, oxygen audits for all hospitals
    Maharashtra government orders fire, oxygen audits for all hospitals
    ऑक्सीजन टैंकरों के लिए एयर कंप्रेशर लगाए हंसा ट्रेवेल्स ने
    ऑक्सीजन टैंकरों के लिए एयर कंप्रेशर लगाए हंसा ट्रेवेल्स ने
    अखेर ऑक्सिजन एक्सप्रेस नागपुरात दाखल
    अखेर ऑक्सिजन एक्सप्रेस नागपुरात दाखल
    Solace: 3 liquid oxygen tankers reach Nagpur from Vizag
    Solace: 3 liquid oxygen tankers reach Nagpur from Vizag
    Molestation at hospital: District and Sessions Court grants anticipatory bail to accused doctor
    Molestation at hospital: District and Sessions Court grants anticipatory bail to accused doctor
    शुक्रवारी १३ प्रतिष्ठानांवर उपद्रव शोध पथकाची कारवाई
    शुक्रवारी १३ प्रतिष्ठानांवर उपद्रव शोध पथकाची कारवाई
    फडणवीस यांनी केली आयुष रुग्णालय, पाचपावली डी.सी.एच.सी ची पाहणी
    फडणवीस यांनी केली आयुष रुग्णालय, पाचपावली डी.सी.एच.सी ची पाहणी
    संवाद साधा, तणावमुक्त रहा ‘कोव्हिड संवाद’मध्ये तज्ज्ञांचा सल्ला
    संवाद साधा, तणावमुक्त रहा ‘कोव्हिड संवाद’मध्ये तज्ज्ञांचा सल्ला
    Nagpur reports record 7,485 Covid-19 cases, 82 deaths
    Nagpur reports record 7,485 Covid-19 cases, 82 deaths
    Covid Scare: Nagpur doc ‘knowingly’ prescribes injection that’s impossible to get in city, even in country
    Covid Scare: Nagpur doc ‘knowingly’ prescribes injection that’s impossible to get in city, even in country
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145