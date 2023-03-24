Owner of Dhariwal Jewellers, one other arrested for selling cars using bogus documents in Nagpur

Nagpur: Sadar Police have arrested a man who allegedly committed fraud by selling two cars for Rs 16 lakhs using fake documents. The owner of a Xerox center who prepared the fake documents has also been arrested.

According to police reports, Aman Dhariwal (27), a resident of Chowni and owner of Dhariwal Jewellers in Sadar, made a deal to purchase a Maruti car for 8 lakhs from Mohit Gupta (24) whom he was introduced to by Mamta Gupta, a person he had known for several years. Mohit delivered the car and its documents to Dhariwal, who paid him 7 lakh in cash and 1 lakh online.

Advertisement

However, it was discovered that Mohit had already sold a car to Pratik Kale for 9.40 lakh using a fake RC book. Kale filed a complaint with the police, leading to the confiscation of the original documents of the car. Mohit then sold a second Creta car to Dhariwal for 8 lakhs on November 29, claiming that he needed the money. However, it was found that the car was registered in the name of Puran Singh Udasi.

Mohit sold two cars for a total of 16 lakhs using fake documents and cheated Dhariwal. The police arrested Mohit and the owner of the Xerox center who prepared the fake documents.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement