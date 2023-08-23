Overdose of sex pills: Man dies of heart attack on bed in Bhandara lodge

Nagpur: In a sorrowful incident that unfolded at a Bhandara lodge, a 30-year-old man’s life was tragically cut short, allegedly due to a possible heart attack following the consumption of sex power enhancer tablets. The victim, a resident of Kamptee, was found dead at a hospital during the early hours of Sunday morning after experiencing discomfort while in the company of his girlfriend from Gondia.

Reports suggest that the man is suspected to have ingested two tablets of Sildenafil citrate, commonly known as Vigora 100mg, which is touted as a sex power enhancer. The couple had engaged in sex on multiple occasions, with the man reportedly consuming the tablets prior to their intimacy. Tragically, after what is believed to be their fourth sexual encounter, the man began to experience distressing symptoms, including abdominal and chest pain, which ultimately led to his untimely demise.

Police discovered a four-tablet strip of Vigora 100mg in the man’s possession, with two tablets having been consumed and the remaining two being confiscated for further analysis. As part of the ongoing investigation, the strip of tablets will be submitted to the forensic science laboratory or government analysts for thorough testing, aiming to determine any possible contributory factors to the tragic incident.

The victim, who had met the 23-year-old woman three months prior while engaged in their shared profession as farm labourers, had fostered a relationship over the past few months. The couple’s regular interactions led them to check into the Bhandara lodge on Saturday. However, the evening took a tragic turn when, at around 3 am, the man began to experience severe abdominal pain. Alarmed, the woman promptly alerted lodge authorities who promptly transported the man to a government hospital. Regrettably, doctors at the hospital declared him dead upon arrival.

Senior Inspector Gokul Suryavanshi of the Bhandara Police Station, spearheading the investigation under the supervision of SP Lohit Matani, expressed that crucial insights would be gleaned from the post-mortem report and histopathological findings. He emphasized that conclusions regarding the cause of death, including any potential connection to the consumed tablets, would be drawn only after comprehensive scientific examinations are conducted, and expert opinions are provided.

Notably, the investigation is also considering the angle of the couple’s engagement in multiple sexual activities as a significant aspect to be examined.

Bhandara police have registered the case as accidental death as of now, ruling out any foul play going by the circumstances.

Around a year ago, a man had died under similar circumstances in a Saoner lodge.

