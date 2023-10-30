Overcrowded Nagpur Central Jail houses 80 Naxals, 30 Terrorists!

Nagpur: The overcrowded Nagpur Central Jail, which currently houses 2,967 inmates exceeding its capacity of 1,798, also accommodates 80 Naxals, 30 terrorists, 15 individuals on the verge of facing capital punishment, 10 foreigners, and various other prisoners.

Out of the 80 Naxals, 74 are males and 6 are females. Among the 15 inmates awaiting the death penalty, 14 are males and one is female. In addition to the 30 terrorists, Nagpur Central Jail also accommodates 10 foreigners, with 5 each from Bangladesh and South Africa.

Interestingly, the chairs on which the judges and other staff of the Nagpur Sessions Court’s extension building will sit are being made by individuals convicted by such courts.

Recently, inmates from Nagpur, Kolhapur, Nashik, and Yerwada (Pune) jails in Maharashtra crafted high-quality teakwood furniture for a new court building in Nagpur. This initiative is part of their rehabilitation and provides them with employment opportunities.

The prisoners working on the project received wages categorized as skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled

Prisoners lodged at Nagpur, Kolhapur, Nashik, and Yerwada (Pune) jails worked in the carpentry sections of their respective prisons to craft 22 types of furniture needed for the new extension building of the Nagpur Sessions Court.

The Nagpur Central Jail received a contract of Rs 5.50 crore for the furniture in this context.

– Ravikant Kamble & Shubham Nagdeve

