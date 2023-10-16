Over 57 lakh power consumers of Vidarbha register mobile numbers with MSEDCL

Nagpur: As many as 57.9 lakh electricity consumers in the eleven districts of Vidarbha under Nagpur regional office of MSEDCL have registered their mobile phone numbers with Mahavitaran and this percentage is 91.13 percent compared to the total electricity consumers. In this, a maximum of over 17 lakh consumers in Nagpur circle have registered their mobile numbers.

Following Nagpur, 12.84 lakh in Amravati circle, 12.65 lakh in Akola circle, 7.52 lakh in Chandrapur circle and 6.57 lakh customers in Gondia circle have registered their mobile numbers with Mahavitaran. Considering the percentage wise, the highest 93.42 percent customers in Gondia circle followed by 92.46 percent customers in Akola circle, 91.13 percent of customers in Nagpur circle, 90.46 percent in Amravati circle and 88.86 percent in Chandrapur circle have registered their mobile numbers with MSEDCL.

Various information including meter reading, electricity bill details, power outage period are sent through ‘SMS’ to electricity consumers who register their mobile numbers with MSEDCL. Within a few hours after taking the meter reading, an SMS is sent by Mahavitraan containing the details of the reading date, time, current total unit and electricity unit consumed. If a discrepancy is found in this, a complaint can be made immediately to avoid later disputes related to the bill.

After the electricity bill is generated, an SMS is sent to the customer informing them about the amount of the bill and the deadline for paying the bill. Apart from this, the power supply to be shut down for planned maintenance and repair and the duration of supply interruption is given through ‘SMS’. This facility provides information about the power supply outage due to technical or other reasons and the time required to restore the power supply.

MSEDCL has provided various options to electricity consumers to register mobile numbers or email. In this, electricity consumers can register their own mobile number through SMS on Mahavitaran’s number 9225592255. Electricity consumers can register their mobile number by typing MERC (twelve digit customer number) and SMS from the mobile number to be registered to 9225592255. Customers can also register their changed mobile number using these options.

Apart from this, the customer can also register his mobile number on toll free numbers 18002123435 and 18002333435 of Mahavitaran Call Centre. Apart from the call centre, as the facility of mobile number registration is also available on Mahadiscom.in website or Mahadiscom mobile app, customers are requested to take advantage of this service.

