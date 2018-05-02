Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Jun 24th, 2020

    Over 3000 COVID-19 samples tested at CSIR-NEERI

    Nagpur: The COVID-19 testing facility has become operational at CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) from April 2020. So far more than 3,000 samples have been tested for COVID-19.

    With a testing capacity of 50 samples per day, CSIR-NEERI has the requisite infrastructure to test COVID-19 samples and take all appropriate bio-safety and bio-security precautions before testing. All the mandatory approvals required for testing of clinical samples were obtained to operationalise the testing facility, says Dr Rakesh Kumar, Director, CSIR-NEERI.

    “The facility is open to testing COVID-19 samples from Nagpur and surrounding areas of Vidarbha. Apart from testing of clinical samples, the CSIR-NEERI is also supporting healthcare professionals by providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to prevent them from contracting any infection while serving patients”, said Dr Prakash Kumbhare, a scientist at the CSIR-NEERI.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Over 3000 COVID-19 samples tested at CSIR-NEERI
    Over 3000 COVID-19 samples tested at CSIR-NEERI
    VIT Webinar Series – RJ Nisha
    VIT Webinar Series – RJ Nisha
    घरगुती वीजग्राहकांना जूनमधील वीजबिल भरण्यासाठी सुलभ हप्त्यांची सवलत
    घरगुती वीजग्राहकांना जूनमधील वीजबिल भरण्यासाठी सुलभ हप्त्यांची सवलत
    व्यक्तिगत सम्मान में तुलना तो ठीक, नकारात्मक समीक्षा की तो बुरा : हरीश ग्वालवंशी
    व्यक्तिगत सम्मान में तुलना तो ठीक, नकारात्मक समीक्षा की तो बुरा : हरीश ग्वालवंशी
    Webinar on Role of Media – issues and challenges, held
    Webinar on Role of Media – issues and challenges, held
    तुकाराम मुंढेंनी संयम दाखविला, नगरसेवकांनी धार केली कमी ..!
    तुकाराम मुंढेंनी संयम दाखविला, नगरसेवकांनी धार केली कमी ..!
    Rte प्रोविजनल एडमिशन लेने की तिथि बढ़ी,जाति प्रमाण की पर्ची पर नयी होगा प्रवेश
    Rte प्रोविजनल एडमिशन लेने की तिथि बढ़ी,जाति प्रमाण की पर्ची पर नयी होगा प्रवेश
    मनपा आमसभा:मुंढे की उपस्थिति में स्थगन प्रस्ताव पर चर्चा हुई शुरू
    मनपा आमसभा:मुंढे की उपस्थिति में स्थगन प्रस्ताव पर चर्चा हुई शुरू
    Nagpur Metro orders from China almost complete ” : Mahametro MD Dixit
    Nagpur Metro orders from China almost complete ” : Mahametro MD Dixit
    Nagpur reports 67.06 % of Recovery Rates
    Nagpur reports 67.06 % of Recovery Rates
    Stay Updated : Download Our App

    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0