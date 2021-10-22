Over 24 lakh Nagpurians vaccinated since start of drive

Nagpur: As India achieved the over 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination milestone, Nagpur City is on the cusp of hitting the 25 lakh jab mark.

According to NMC data, till Thursday, about 24,11,938 persons have been inoculated since vaccination was rolled out in the city from the month of February this year. The non-availability of doses during the middle of vaccination delayed the reaching the number of 25 lakh, which would have been crossed by this date. The initial reluctance among citizens and hesitancy is now a thing of the past and NMC’s own initiatives to ensure that everyone gets the jab got a good response from citizens. NMC on its part also opened vaccination centres at over 150 places and that helped push the inoculation programme.

Till to date, about 15,73,183 citizens have received the first dose of vaccine and in the second dose 8,38,755 persons have been covered. As per the Medical Health Department of Nagpur Municipal Corporation, in the city the total eligible beneficiary numbers total 28,76.665 persons. The health machinery is likely to complete administration of the first dose to the eligible population within the next two months.

Now with approval of vaccines for children, the NMC is gearing-up for the same in time to come after the rollout of the programme at national level. On an average, about 20,000 people were provided the jabs daily.