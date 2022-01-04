Over 13,000 teens get jab on Day One in district

Nagpur: Vaccination for teenagers got off to a good start in city with Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and District administration together reporting administration of vaccine against COVID-19 to over 13,000 on the first day of the launch of the drive for those in the age group of 15- 18 years, on Monday.

At all the centers, including 14 fixed and others temporary ones opened at schools and colleges, the response was fabulous. The way teens responded to vaccine rollout it seems they were eagerly awaiting its launch. Along side the regular vaccination, for the kids in 15-18 years age group arrangements were made at 33 places in city for the speedy rollout.

Apart from that in rural parts of district about 13 centers were opened for vaccination purpose. At end of day, NMC said about 6838 teens were inoculated on first day of the vaccination for the teens.At the 13 centers in rural parts, about 6,615 beneficiares got the first dose of Covaxin.

Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari earlierlaunchedthevaccination drive for teenagers at Samaj Bhawan in Bajeria. He later visited the centers at St.Ursula Girls High School, Civil Lines, and oversaw the jabs being administered to teenagers. Divya Dhurde, Chairperson, Women and Child Welfare Committee, Shraddha Pathak, Chairperson,Gandhibagh Zone, also were present.

Meanwhile,to ensure trouble free vaccination,NMC has decided to start 20 permanent vaccination centers across the city. Speaking on the occasion, Mayor said, the administration is fully prepared for spike innew cases, if ever it happens. During past few days, the city has witnessed surge in the new cases, and even the new variant, Omicron, also was detected in a couple of samples, indicating that next few weeks might be troublesome for citizens. The vaccination for students was started just at the right time as countrywide there is sudden rise in COVID-19 cases and also that of Omicron variant.

At all the centers, there was enthusiasm among students for vaccination. As per NMC, about 10,000 students have registered for on-line for vaccination. Later in the evening, Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B took review of the vaccination and also of the situation on COVID-19 front. To speed up vaccination, emphasis will be laid on vaccination throughc olleges with the consent of parents,Mayor added.

Later, Mayor interacted with several students at the vaccination centers and urged them to create awareness about vaccination among their peers and in neighourhood. The permanent centers for vaccination in the age group of 15 to 18 years in Nagpur city are Government Medical College and Hospital (Medical), AIIMS, NMC’s Indira Gandhi Hospital Gandhinagar, AYUSH Building in AIIMS campus, Pragati Hall, Dighori, Isolation Hospital, Imambada, Dr. Ambedkar Hospital, Kamptee Road, Sachchidanand Nagar Udyan, Late. PrabhakarraoDatkeMahal Diagnosis Center, Mahal, Sport Academy,Dr.AmbedkarCollege, Deekshabhoomi, Hansapuri AyurvedicDispensary,KTNagar Nagari Primary Health Center, Gittikhadan, Panchpaoli Maternity Hospital, SE Railway Poly Clinic, Motibagh, Patidar Bhavan (Satnami), Lalganj AyurvedicHospital,LalitaPublic School, Rajkumar Gupta Samaj Bhavan, Bajeria and Central Railway Hospital, Kingsway, Police Hospital, Police Headquarters, Katol Road.

The Covid-19 vaccine will be providedbetween10amto4 pm at all the centers.. Students will be kept under the care of a doctor for half an hour at the center. Deputy Mayor Manisha Dhawde, Standing Committee Chairperson Prakash Bhoyar, Leader of Opposition Tanaji Wanve, Lakdaganj Zone Chairperson Manisha Atkare and other office bearers also visited various centers and got information about the vaccination drive. Officers and employees of the Health Department of NMC were present at this occasion.