Our steps are stronger when… Priyanka joins Yatra

Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with her husband and son joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by her brother Rahul Gandhi here for the first time on Thursday.

Sharing a picture of the Gandhi siblings, the Congress’ official handle tweeted in Hindi, “Our steps will be stronger when we walk together.”

Advertisement

Top Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh also joined the yatra.

Advertisement

On the second day of the yatra’s Madhya Pradesh leg, Rahul Gandhi started the foot march from Borgaon in Khandwa district. Priyanka Gandhi, her husband Robert Vadra and son Rehan were seen matching steps with Rahul Gandhi.

Congress workers raised slogans in support of Rahul Gandhi and his sister and tried to come close to them, but police were seen making hectic efforts to prevent them from doing so. Police personnel on both sides of the road held ropes as part of the security to Rahul Gandhi.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement