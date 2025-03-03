Oscars 2025: ‘Anora’ wins Best Picture, Mikey Madison Best Actress, Adrien Brody Best Actor

Los Angeles: “Anora” won the Best Picture at the 97th Oscar Awards at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, closing out a fairy-tale night for Sean Baker’s raw and irreverent tale of a Brooklyn sex worker. The film picked up five Oscars total, including for writing, editing and directing.

“Anora” lead actress Mikey Madison clinched the Best Actress Oscar in something of an upset, as “The Substance” star Demi Moore was widely considered to be the favourite after dominating the award circuit this year, having won every major acting award except for the BAFTA, which went to Madison last month.

Gold Rate Monday 02 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 85,200 /- Gold 22 KT 79,200 /- Silver / Kg 94,400 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Architectural epic “The Brutalist” grabbed a trio of top awards, including Best Actor for Adrien Brody and best cinematography. Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldaña took home trophies in the supporting acting categories, while the otherworldly blockbusters “Wicked” and “Dune: Part Two” each won a pair of Oscars.

The Israeli and Palestinian filmmaking team behind best feature documentary “No Other Land” delivered a united call to action. Acting legend Morgan Freeman paid tribute to the late Gene Hackman, who was found dead along with his wife at their New Mexico home last week.

In the film, Anora, a young woman from Brooklyn, gets her chance at a Cinderella story when she meets and marries the son of an oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairytale is threatened as the parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled.

In addition to this Oscar win, “Anora” also won several awards leading up to Hollywood’s biggest night, including the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, Best Picture at the Critics’ Choice Awards, and Best Feature at the Independent Spirit Awards.

List of Oscar Awards

Best Picture: “Anora”

Best Actor: Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Best Actress: Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Best Director: Sean Baker, “Anora”

Best Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Best International Film: “I’m Still Here”

Best Documentary Feature: “No Other Land”

Best Original Screenplay: “Anora,” Sean Baker

Best Adapted Screenplay: “Conclave,” Peter Straughan

Best Original Score: “The Brutalist,” Daniel Blumberg

Best Original Song: “El Mal” from “Emilia Pérez”

Best Animated Film: “Flow”

Visual Effects: “Dune: Part Two”

Best Costume Design: “Wicked,” Paul Tazewell

Best Cinematography: “The Brutalist,” Lol Crawley

Best Documentary Short Film: “The Only Girl in the Orchestra”

Best Sound: “Dune: Part Two”

Best Production Design: “Wicked”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling“: The Substance”

Best Film Editing: “Anora,” Sean Baker

Best Live Action Short Film: “I’m Not a Robot”

Best Animated Short Film: “In the Shadow of the Cypress”

Host Conan O’Brien speaks Hindi, greets India with ‘Namaskar’

Hollywood’s biggest night just got a Bollywood twist and we’re freaking out! The 97th Academy Awards were already packed with glitz, glamour, and jaw-dropping moments, but host Conan O’Brien took things up a notch for Indian fans. He made history as the first Oscars host to speak Hindi on stage!

In the middle of his self-deprecating monologues, O’Brien suddenly switched gears and delivered a few lines in Hindi, catching everyone off guard in the best way possible. He quipped, “Namaskar. Nashte ke saath Oscar kar rahe hai aap log (Greetings to the people of India, It’s morning there, so I hope your breakfast with Oscars.)

His delivery was spot on, his pronunciation surprisingly solid, and the reaction? Absolutely electric.

The curtains have risen on the 97th Academy Awards at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles! With the night promising cinematic excellence, Emilia Pérez dominates the nominee list with an impressive 13 nods, while Wicked and The Brutalist trail closely, setting the stage for an exciting showdown.