Order of Janta Curfew and total lockdown results in panic buying and chaos

Nagpur: In what could be termed as preventive measure to control the rampant rise in Covid-19 cases in Nagpur, Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe announced on July 24, 2020 that a ‘Janta Curfew’ will be imposed in the Nagpur city on Saturday and Sunday (i.e. July 25 and 26).

Municipal Commissioner Mundhe said that essential services will continue to remain functional during the weekend Janata Curfew.

The announcement came a day after the Nagpur district reported 222 new cases of COVID-19. At present, a total of 3,465 people have been infected with the Coronavirus in Nagpur. The local administration said three more people died from the disease on July 23, 2020. So far, 64 people have died from COVID-19 in the Nagpur district since the disease emerged.

However, with practically no time given for citizens to stock up essential goods, vegetables and provisions, there was a mad rush and panic purchase frenzy observed in many weekly bazaars in the city. Even the grocery shops experienced a spurt of crowd rushing to stock up food items and essentials for the ensuing Janta Curfew.

While speaking to Nagpur Today, few citizens in Dharampeth and Gokulpeth area said that at least 24 hours, notice should have been given to citizens to store essential goods. A sudden decision like this has caused chaotic rush and panic purchase.

Social distancing went for a toss at various bazaars and places where people displayed rampant disregard for preventive measures for Covid-19 like not wearing masks and protective gear.