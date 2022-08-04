Orange City to wear Tiranga look to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Advertisement

Major buildings in Nagpur would be decorated with tri-colour lighting to reflect the national sentiments and evoke feeling of patriotism among citizens

Nagpur: The Orange City will go more colourful to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the coming day. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has finalised grand plans in the run up to 75 years of India’s independence wherein major landmarks across Nagpur would glow in tri-colour.

Advertisement

Major buildings of the civic body, Shahid Smarak, major squares, R P Samarth Stadium, Suresh Bhat Auditorium, Yeshwant Stadium would be decorated with tri-colour lighting to reflect the national sentiments and evoke feelings of patriotism among citizens. NMC has also decided to adorn tri-colour lighting atop electric poles on two stretches, from Samvidhan Square to Ladies Club Square in Civil Lines, and on West High Court Road from Shankar Nagar Square till Japanese Garden Square.

Similarly, ‘Dhol Tasha Pathak’ would be stationed at three places, Suresh Bhat Auditorium, RP Samarth Chitnis Park and Yashwant Stadium. On Wednesday, a meeting was held at NMC headquarters that was chaired by Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Radhakrishnan B wherein the plan for lavish celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was finalised.

At various squares in Nagpur, the statues of prominent personalities will be lit up in tri-colour. For this, a list of 75 squares was finalised at the meeting and instructions were issued to respective departments to clean and spruce up the area around the statues.

During the meeting, a review of the sale of tricolour as part of Har Ghar Tiranga drive was done. NMC has arranged the sale of tri-colour for hoisting at houses on August 15. The tri-colours are available for sale in two sizes for Rs 14 and Rs 26 respectively. Similarly, NMC has appealed to NGOs to provide national flag to economically backward people free of cost. NMC has already distributed the national flag to students of civic schools. The Zonal Assistant Commissioners provided information about the sale of tri-colour.

The meeting was attended among others by Additional Municipal Commissioners Deepak Kumar Meena and Ram Joshi, Deputy Municipal Commissioners Ravindra Bhelave, Milind Meshram and Vijay Humane; Assistant Municipal Commissioner (GAD) Prakash Varade, Superintending Engineer Manoj Talewar, Assistant Director, Town Planning, Pramod Gawande, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, Dr Gajenda Mahalle, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rajendra Uchke, Executive Engineer Ajay Mankar, Assistant Municipal Commissioners Ganesh Rathod, Harish Raut, Ghanshyam Pandhre, Kiran Bagde, Sports Officer Piyush Ambulkar and others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement