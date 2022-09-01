Optimizing NCD Care among Tribals of Ramtek Block- AIIMS Nagpur Initiative

Advertisement

Department of Community Medicine, AIIMS, Nagpur is working in the tribal population of Ramtek block to expand the range of NCD care and optimize the utilization of services delivered at Health & Wellness Centres targeting about 43000 populations over 60 villages.

AIIMS, Nagpur facilitated the functioning of the Village Health Sanitation and Nutrition Committee (VHNSC) of these 60 villages by reorienting them and supporting them to contribute to health-related events. VHSNC members in coordination with health staff organized more than 40 mega screening camps for hypertension and diabetes. In these 40 camps, more than 5000 people above30 years of age have been screened for hypertension and diabetes and more than 1750 patients have been put on treatment for diabetes and hypertension.

This includes 900 patients who shifted their treatment from private to government facilities.A line list of patients who are on treatment for chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, Heart attack, stroke, epilepsy, respiratory disorders, cancers have been prepared and shared with all health staff. This willhelp the health system while planning the delivery of health services in the future.

At the community level, various activities such as rallies, village level meetings, small group meetings, and patient support group activities are being carried out to raise awareness related to risk factors for Non-Communicable diseases. In line with the Ayushman Bharat agenda, to give a strong wellness focus various campaigns were held. Recently, mega Poshan Melava has been organized on PHC premises for giving real-time training and exposure to healthy lifestyle choices among VHSNC members.

More than 70 Information and education materials and videos have been developed by the department and these resources are available under public domains including the State Health Mission, Maharashtra. The activity is sponsored by the Indian Council of Medical Research. The Department of Community Medicine, AIIMS, Nagpur is thankful to Dr Dipak Selokar, DHO, Nagpur, Mr Yogesh Kumbhejkar, CEO, Zilla Parishad Nagpur, and Maj Gen (Dr) Vibha Dutta, SM, Director & CEO of AIIMS, Nagpur for their guidance and constant support.

