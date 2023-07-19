Opposition names alliance ‘I.N.D.I.A’ to battle with BJP

Bengaluru: In a bid to strategize a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, leaders from as many as 26 opposition parties met for the second day in Bengaluru. Through talks, they agreed upon a new name for their alliance — ‘I.N.D.I.A’.

But what does I.N.D.I.A stand for? I – Indian, N – National, D – Developmental, I – Inclusive, A – Alliance.

Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi called for ‘Team INDIA vs Team NDA’, as she hailed the united Opposition’s new name.

The RJD expanded on the abbreviation in a Twitter post, and wrote, “BJP will now have pain using the term India”.

Indicating that such a name is being considered, Congress Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore said on Twitter, “INDIA will win.”

“Chak De! INDIA,” tweeted Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Chief Ministers M K Stalin, Nitish Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren and RJD chief Lalu Prasad were among those who were part of the two-day meeting.

The slogan of the united opposition is “United We Stand”. The opposition leaders asserted that the meeting would be a “game changer” for the Indian political scenario.

Mallikarjun Kharge also took to Twitter and hailed the mega opposition meeting. Taking a dig at the BJP, he said that the party has used its allies for votes in the past, and later discarded them.

“The BJP President and their leaders are running from state-to-state to patch up with their old allies. They are scared that the unity they see here will result in their defeat next year,” he tweeted.

