Operation U-Turn: Major Action on Drunk Driving in Nagpur

Shockingly, this accounts for more than 50% of the total 1,324 DD cases recorded in Nagpur from January 1 to July 28 this year

Nagpur: In a no-nonsense crackdown on drunk driving, Nagpur Traffic Police have booked a staggering 636 drunk drivers in just 18 days as part of their intensified campaign under ‘Operation U-Turn’. Launched on July 10, the operation has dramatically ramped up enforcement, accounting for more than 50% of all 1,324 drunk driving (DD) cases recorded between January 1 and July 28, 2025.

Led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Lohit Matani, the campaign has seen a citywide surge in action, with traffic zones witnessing a sharp spike in DD bookings during the drive.

Top offending zones (July 10–28, 2025):

• Indora – 94 cases

• Kamptee – 86 cases

• Sonegaon – 78 cases

• MIDC – 77 cases

• Sadar – 65 cases

Comparative zone totals (Jan 1–July 28, 2025):

• Indora – 176 cases

• Kamptee – 166 cases

• MIDC – 162 cases

• Sonegaon – 154 cases

• Lakadganj – 138 cases

• Ajni – 141 cases

The stark increase in figures during the 18-day period reflects the police’s heightened vigilance and commitment to deterring drunk driving. Officials have been conducting late-night checks, deploying mobile breathalyzer teams and surprise barricades at strategic locations, particularly on weekends.

“No excuse for drunk driving”

The police have reiterated their message: zero tolerance for alcohol-impaired driving. “We are determined to prevent avoidable accidents and protect lives. Our drive will continue with the same intensity,” said a senior traffic officer.

Authorities have urged citizens to cooperate, avoid taking the wheel under the influence, and encourage responsible behavior among peers.

‘Operation U-Turn’ continues to serve as a wake-up call for motorists—highlighting the real and immediate consequences of reckless driving under the influence.