Operation Thunder: Nagpur Police Conduct Checks at 20 Criminal Premises in Pachpaoli Area, Seize 1.2 kg Ganja

Nagpur: Under the leadership of Police Commissioner Dr Ravindra Kumar Singhal, the Nagpur Police intensified their intelligence-based anti-drugs initiative Operation Thunder, carrying out extensive combing operations in sensitive slum pockets of Pachpaoli, Dobhi Nagar and adjoining localities.

As part of the drive, police teams conducted searches at 20 premises belonging to identified and absconding criminals, targeting areas suspected to be hubs of organised crime and narcotics trafficking. The operation was aimed at dismantling drug supply chains, eliminating crime-enabling infrastructure and enhancing public safety, particularly for youth.

During the operation, police seized 1,200 grams of ganja from various locations linked to Naushad Khan and his associates. Following due procedures under the NDPS Act, legal action was initiated. Although no contraband was recovered directly from Naushad’s residence, police detected significant illegal activities in surrounding areas, underscoring the effectiveness of sustained surveillance and intelligence-led policing.

Police also uncovered an illegal encroachment on railway land, where Naushad Khan had constructed a reinforced garage used to conceal vehicles, gym equipment and other materials potentially linked to criminal activities and escape routes. The structure was broken open, searched and sealed, with further action initiated in coordination with railway authorities to remove the encroachment.

In another major development, police found that absconding accused Irshadur alias Mohammed Khan had created a concealed, fully furnished and air-conditioned hideout disguised as a hut outside his house. The premises, stocked with imported clothes and branded footwear, were searched after breaking open the locks and secured for legal proceedings.

Key gang figures, including Murqya Ippa (Mohammed Irfan Khan), Irshad Khan and Naushad Pir Khan, were among those whose premises were checked during the operation. Police temporarily sealed internal lanes, searched suspicious huts, gyms and structures, and sealed several locations to prevent further misuse.

The operation was further strengthened by the Narcotics Dog Squad, with sniffer dogs Max and Surya detecting hidden narcotics and aiding in the identification of concealed rooms and escape routes. The use of canine units along with human intelligence reflected the scientific and proactive approach adopted by the Nagpur Police.

Action against illegal structures on railway and government land formed a crucial part of Operation Thunder, with police sealing several encroachments that were found to be facilitating criminal activities. These measures helped reclaim public spaces and reinforced citizens’ confidence in law enforcement.

The large-scale, well-coordinated operation delivered a strong message that no area in Nagpur, including slum pockets, will be allowed to become a safe haven for criminals. Police Commissioner Dr Singhal reiterated that intelligence-driven and community-focused policing will continue to ensure a safe, drug-free and secure environment across the city.

