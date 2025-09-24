Op Thunder: Nagpur Police step up war on narcotics with record festive-season haul

Nagpur: As the city gears up for the vibrancy of Garba and Navratri, Nagpur Police have tightened the noose on drug networks under their special drive Operation Thunder. In what is being described as the biggest crackdown of this festive season, officers seized 611 grams of mephedrone (MD) and over 3.1 kilograms of ganja, together valued at more than Rs 60 lakh.

The scale of the haul is striking. Between January and August 2025, police had intercepted 2.66 kilograms of MD worth Rs 1.67 crore and 334 kilograms of ganja. Yet September alone saw an unusually high seizure, pointing to traffickers’ attempts to cash in on festival crowds. So far, 11 people have been arrested, while six others remain on the run.

Raids were conducted in multiple neighbourhoods, from Kotwali and Kalamna to Wathoda, Sitabuldi, Yashodhara Nagar and Sakkardara, zeroing in on street-peddlers, covert suppliers and financiers running the illegal trade.

“Festivals symbolise purity, unity and family bonding. Drugs destroy all three. We are determined to shield our youth from this silent poison,” stressed Commissioner of Police Dr Ravinder Kumar Singal.

The crackdown has not been limited to seizures alone. Teams have intensified checks in slum clusters, pubs, hookah lounges and even electronic markets, believed to be emerging supply points. Parallel to enforcement, police are also running awareness drives in colleges and on social media with campaigns like “Celebrate Lights, Not Highs.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection) Rahul Maknikar said the operations will continue through October to keep up pressure on the drug chain. Social activists and community leaders have welcomed the dual approach, praising it as a template for urban policing that combines hard action with public education.