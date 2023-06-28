One of two rescued tiger cubs dies in Forest Dept’s custody in Nagpur

Nagpur: After the Forest Department rescued two tiger cubs from Chorbauli forest range of Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) one month ago, the mother of the cubs, T-66 tigress, is now searching for them in the same forest area. However, one of the cubs has already died almost a fortnight ago in custody of the Forest Department.

According to reports, the tigress is currently in the area where she left the two cubs with a male. However, Atul Deokar, Range Forest Officer, PTR said, “We have sighted one tiger and a tigress in the same area two-three times, but we are not sure that it is T-66, the same tigress.”

A group of tourists had spotted the two cubs without their mother in the forest range. They had immediately informed the Forest Department about the cubs. A patrolling team, which also spotted the cubs, monitored and tracked their movements in the forest. A committee was also formed as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) SOP, which monitored the movement and found that the T-66 tigress did not come to feed the cubs for 2-3 days.

The team noticed that one of the cubs in an abandoned place seemed very weak. The team rescued the cubs after getting permission from Chief Wildlife Warden. The veterinarian checked the health condition of the cubs and found that they needed further treatment with immediate medication. After getting permission, both cubs were shifted to Gorewada Wildlife Research and Training Centre in Nagpur on June 1. Till then, both cubs were under observation and medication in Gorewada.

But, within 15 days, one of the cub died due to non revival and was infested with maggots. The Gorewada management conducted an autopsy of the carcass but it did not disclose the death. Now, the wildlife experts are raising questions over maintaining secrecy about the tiger cub death by the Gorewada management. Whereas, they also raise questions over the shifting of the cubs to Gorewada as they can be kept in Chorbauli forest range and the treatment can be done there only.

Shatnik Bhagwat, Director, Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoo, said, “The death took place a few days ago due to injury and infested with maggots. The condition of the cub was deteriorating which did not revive. However, the other cub is now normal and its condition is improving.”

