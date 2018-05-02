One Of Nagpur’s Crown Jewels:The Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium

The New VCA is a cricket stadium in Nagpur, Maharashtra, India also known as the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. It is the biggest cricket stadium in India when it comes to ground area. The field which is situated at Jamtha on Nagpur’s southern outskirts, was first opened in 2008, taking the place of the the old Vidarbha Cricket Association Field as the main stadium of the city. The stadium’s qualities earned lots of praise from the International Cricket Council.

The VCA Stadium is home to the Central Zone and Vidarbha teams, and for the well known Duleep & Ranji trophy competitions. It is one of the most adored stadiums in all of the country. It has hosted 12 T20I matches, 6 Test games and 9 ODI matches, more than any stadium in India, which means it is also very well known throughout the cricket betting scene.

Sachin Tendulkar said “the amenities surpassed all standards” and Ricky Ponting remarked on the luxury in the dressing rooms. After his team’s two-run victory over Deccan Chargers, Rajasthan Royals skipper Shane Warne was extremely satisfied with “the scale of the ground” If it were to be the M. A. Stade Chidambaram, or M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the ball would have definitely gone out of the stadium. We require these large grounds, Warne said. It has 85-yard square boundaries and 80-yard straight boundaries, meaning it is one of the world’s largest cricket pitches.

Lalit Modi claimed that the VCA was “the greatest stadium throughout India hands down” Thanks to the great facilities, the stadium was praised not only by the participants, but also by journalists and commentators. Alan Wilkins said, “It’s a magnificent facility, a Colosseum here in Nagpur. It has the most spectacular press box for the visiting media.

The first international cricket match that took part in the stadium was the November 2008 Fourth Test between India and Australia, when India had won by 172 runs. Australian spinner Jason Krejza had finished with twelve wickets while for India Harbhajan Singh got seven.

During the 2011 Cricket World Cup, four matches were played at the VCA stadium. The highest Test scores to be scored in the pitch are by India: 566/8, 558/6 and 441. The leading run scorers in Tests are Virendar Sehwag (357), Virat Kohli (354) and MS Dhoni (339). While the leading wicket takers in a Test are R Ashwin (23 wickets), Ishant Sharma (19) and Harbhajan Singh (13 wickets).