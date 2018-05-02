Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Jul 10th, 2019

One more ponzi scam: GIPL dupes Nagpurians of crores in ‘BikeBot’ scheme

Nagpur: Despite scores of ponzi scheme scams coming to light, people in their greed to earn easy money continue to get cheated and lose hard earned money in crores.

In the latest case, Sanjay Bhati, the owner of Garvit Innovators Promoters Limited (GIPL) and other company executives, who were recently arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police, have duped thousands of people from city of crores of rupees by floating ponzi scheme three years ago. So far, city police have received 45complaints from persons who had invested more than Rs 1.05 crore in GIPL.

Bhati and others are accused of cheating people under the garb of a ‘multi-level marketing scheme’ called ‘BikeBot.’ They promised to double people’s investment within a year. The company officials would ask people to book a ‘bike taxi’ for Rs 62,100 against which a monthly return of Rs 9765 was promised to them.

Accused Bhati and others used social media and other modes to promote the scheme. They also promised bonus to investors. The accused had floated the ponzi scheme since 2017 and failed to give the returns to investors. The accused have allegedly defrauded thousands of people of more than Rs 1000 crore in the country.

A couple from city, Ramesh NatthujiVarade (44), a resident of Plot No 14, Veda Realtors, Itkelwar Bungalow, Manewada Besa Road, Ghogli, and his wife had invested Rs 8,69,400 in the scheme but were duped along with 45 other investors by Bhati and company executives.

The Varade couple and other investors approached Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay who directed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) Shweta Khedkar to probe the matter. City Police have appealed to investors to contact Police Inspector Meena Jagtap at the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (EoW ), fourth floor, Administrative Building No 1, Civil Lines.

