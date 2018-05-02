One more man fooled and robbed of Rs 2 lakh cash by bike-borne goons in MIDC

Nagpur: In another incident of its kind, bike-borne goons fooled and robbed one more man of Rs 2 lakh cash in MIDC police area on Wednesday morning. On Tuesday too, a man who had withdrawn Rs 2 lakh cash was also looted by bike-borne miscreants in Nandanvan area.

In the MIDC incident, the victim, Himanshu Vitthal Ghongle (22), a resident of Devali Pendhari, Kanholibara, Hingna, withdrew Rs 2 lakh from Union Bank around 11.45 am on Wednesday. He wrapped the cash in papers and kept it on petrol tank of his motorcycle (MH-40/AJ 3934). When he was passing through Hingna road for going to his uncle’s home in Wanadongri, four persons came on two motorcycles and told him that his money had fallen down. Himanshu went to pick it up. At the same time, the goons lifted the cash and fled the sopt. When Himanshu returned to his bike, he found the cash missing.

MIDC police have registered a case and launched probe.

Earlier, in a daylight incident, four bike-borne goons fooled and robbed a man of Rs 2 lakh in cash which he had withdrawn from a bank and was returning home in Nandanvan area here on Tuesday, December 10.

The victim, Dinesh Radheshyam Agrawal (44), resident of Plot No. 110/111, Bhagwati Apartment, Flat No. 102, Murlinandan Layout, Wathoda, withdrew Rs 2 lakh from a bank and was returning home around 2 pm on Tuesday. Midway near Vidyanagar, the four-bike borne goons, aged 30-35 years, came from behind and fooled Dinesh by telling him that somebody has vomitted on his back. The goons offered to help Dinesh by washing the ‘filth.’ Believing the crooks, Dinesh stopped and asked them to clean hic back. Meantime, the goons diverted Dinesh’s attention and fled with his bag containing Rs 2 lakh cash he had withdrawn from bank.