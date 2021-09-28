One dead, 3 missing as Nagpur-Nanded ST bus swept away while crossing flooded bridge

Nagpur: A misadventure on the part of an ST bus driver proved costly as the bus was swept away while crossing an inundated bridge in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district on Tuesday morning. One passenger died while three others, including driver and conductor, were missing.

The tragedy took place around 8 am at Dahagaon bridge in Umarkhed Tehsil when the semi-luxury bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) was going from Nagpur to Nanded. The bus got swept away for about 50 metres while passing through the bridge, which was flooded following heavy rains in the area, and then overturned, an official said.

The video of the bus accident on the Nagpur- Nanded route has gone viral on social media.

Two passengers were rescued while efforts were on to trace the four other bus occupants, reports reaching in Nagpur said.

Even though flood water was flowing over the bridge, the misadventure by the driver without anticipating the gravity of danger put the lives of passengers at risk. Efforts are underway to evacuate the passengers with the help of villagers.