One arrested, three booked for duping many investors of Rs 96 lakh in Tajbagh

Nagpur: Sakkardara police have arrested a man and booked three others on the charges of duping 135 persons to the tune of Rs 96 lakh by luring them with doubling the investment money.

The accused have been identified as Afroz Khan alias Appu Bhure Khan (42), Nasim Begum Firoze Khan (45), Monu Firoze Khan (24) and a minor accomplice, all residents of Motha Tajbagh.

According to the complainant Sheikh Shakeel Sheikh Rauf (44), resident of Motha Tajbagh, the accused won the trust of the complainant, his relatives and other people in the area and lured them with doubling the investment money. With this lure, the complainant Sheikh Shakeel invested Rs 5 lakh while his three family members invested Rs 6.40 lakh. Similarly, a total of 135 persons invested their money collectively worth Rs 96 lakh between December 22, 2022 and January 13, 2023.

However, the accused, forget making their money double, even did not return the invested money and duped the investors to the tune of Rs 96 lakh.

Sakkardara PSI Dangore, based on the complaint of Sheikh Shakeel, booked all the four accused under Sections 420, 34 of the IPC. One of the accused Afroz Khan alias Appu Bhure Khan has been arrested. Further probe is underway.

