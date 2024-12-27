One accused in Rs 11 crore credit card scam nabbed after Nagpur Today report

Advertisement













Nagpur: Acting swiftly on a report published by Nagpur Today on December 26, the Rana Pratap Nagar Police Station team successfully apprehended one of the accused involved in the Rs 11 crore credit card scam that has shaken the residents of Khamla. Mayur Suresh Nimje, a resident of Rameshwari, was arrested on December 27, while his accomplice, Sachin Harish Shabhuwani, a Khamla resident, remains at large. Police are actively searching for him.

The shocking scam, which came to light in Nagpur Today’s December 26 report titled “Trust betrayed: Rs 11 crore credit card fraud rattles Nagpur’s Khamla residents,” has left around 150 residents in the Khamla area defrauded. The usually peaceful locality was rocked by the revelation that their neighbour was allegedly involved in orchestrating a massive fraud using credit card details. The scam has raised serious concerns about security and trust within the community.

Following the publication of the report, Deputy Commissioner of Police Lohit Matani took immediate action, forming a special team from the Rana Pratap Nagar Police Station to track down the accused. The police team was able to apprehend Mayur Suresh Nimje within hours of the report being published, showcasing the efficiency of the force. The hunt for the second accused, Sachin Harish Shabhuwani, continues, with the authorities determined to bring him to justice.

The investigation is ongoing, with the police working to uncover the full extent of the scam and ensure the remaining victims are compensated. The swift action by the police has brought a sense of relief to the affected residents, who had been left in shock by the breach of trust from those they considered neighbours. Further details will emerge as the probe continues.

The accused devised a meticulously planned scheme that relied on building trust. Posing as financial advisors or individuals offering cashback and other lucrative benefits, the culprits convinced victims to share their credit card details. Over time, these details were misused to carry out fraudulent transactions. The scam, which began in 2022, went unnoticed for months as the perpetrators operated stealthily, making small withdrawals to avoid detection initially.

One of the accused, shockingly, lived among the victims, leveraging their proximity and trust to exploit them further. This insider connection deepened the betrayal felt by the community.

Turning point

The turning point in the case came when one of the alleged masterminds confessed to the crime on video, detailing how the scam was executed. Despite this damning evidence, there has been no significant action from the police. The victims, many of whom are middle-class individuals who have lost substantial savings, are left questioning the apparent inaction of law enforcement.

Impact on victims

Nagpur Today reporter Avani Arya talked to some of the victims. Victims allege that their repeated pleas to the police have fallen on deaf ears. “We have provided all the evidence, including the video confession, yet the culprits are roaming free,” said one of the affected residents.

The financial and emotional toll on the victims is immense. Many have lost their savings or are now burdened with unexplained debts due to the fraudulent transactions. “We trusted our neighbour, and this betrayal has shattered our sense of community,” said another victim.