Officers who got Govt jobs with bogus sports certificates under scanner

Nagpur: Over 50 officers who procured jobs in government and semi-government services on the basis of bogus sports certificates have come under the scanner Maharashtra Sports Department and police as well. It is learnt that the Sports Commissioner has asked the Director General of Police (DGP) to initiate necessary action.

In the five percent sports quota, several sports persons procured fake certificates showing representation in national tournaments and got government jobs. But the fraud has come to light of the authorities.

Following the unearthing of credential scam, several persons were hit hard. They are being sacked from services. A scrutiny of certificates of beneficiaries had led to busting of fake certificates on which basis many had got jobs in different government departments. The bogus certificates include from Trampoline players as well as from Tumbling and Fencing players.

As per norms, meritorious national and state-level athletes get a five per cent quota in State Government jobs. Preliminary investigation by the Sports Department has revealed that many candidates from Aurangabad and Nagpur — all in Trampoline — had submitted bogus certificates in the past six years. A state-level medal winner can get a job as a constable, teacher or clerk in a bank. The stakes are higher for national and international athletes.