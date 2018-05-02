Office-going woman crushed to death by truck in Mankapur

Nagpur: An office-going young woman was crushed to death as a speeding truck rammed her Activa moped in Mankapur area here on Wednesday afternoon. A man riding pillion was also injured grievously in the mishap. Truck driver has been arrested.

The deceased has been identified as Megha alias Babita Tarachand Shende (33), resident of Plot No. B-217, Pravesh Nagar. The injured is Prakash Shivshankar Mohne (30), resident of Ward No. 1, Mouda.

On Wednesday, around 12.30 pm, both Megha and Prakash were going to office double seat on Activa (MH-49/M 5913). As they reached near Mankapur Square in front of Jaripatka Overbridge, a rashly driven truck (MH-28/AB 8017) rammed Megha’s moped with forceful impact. As a result, both Megha and Prakash fell on the road. Megha came under the wheels of the truck and died on the spot. Prakash too received serious injuries.

Mankapur Woman API Shende, based on the complaint of Prakash Mohne, booked the truck driver Zahir Khan Gulam Khan (44), resident of Diamond Colony, Bhilgaon Road, under Sections 279, 338, 304(A) of the IPC and arrested him. Further probe is underway.