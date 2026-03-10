OCW Takes Initiative to Raise Awareness on Women’s Health

Advertisement



Nagpur:, For many women living in informal settlements, menstruation is still surrounded by feelings of shame, fear, and misconceptions. Recognizing this reality, and marking the occasion of International Women’s Day, Orange City Water (OCW) undertook an important initiative to start conversations about women’s health and provide them with the right information.

In collaboration with the NGO ‘Chalo Khushiyan Baatein’, OCW organized community awareness programs on menstrual health and hygiene at 10 locations across various zones of Nagpur city between February 9 and March 6. A large number of women participated in these sessions and openly voiced questions and concerns that many had kept to themselves for years.

During these sessions, women were guided on maintaining hygiene during menstruation, important health-related practices, and the need to break common myths and misconceptions prevalent in society. The interactive discussions provided women with an opportunity to share their experiences and receive proper guidance from experts. For many participants, the experience was new and empowering, helping them gain confidence to talk about the subject openly.

Another significant aspect of the initiative was recognizing women who actively work at the grassroots level for their communities. Thirteen women from the community were felicitated for their social contributions, including Lady Water Friends and other active women volunteers.

These women have been consistently contributing to cleanliness, health awareness, and social development in their localities. The initiative was not limited to spreading awareness but also served as an important step toward empowering women. Participants expressed that open discussions on women’s health, access to accurate information, and adopting healthy practices can help build a stronger and healthier society.

Women also shared that such efforts empower them to make informed decisions and strengthen their role in creating a healthier, more aware, and balanced community.

For further information or assistance regarding water supply, consumers may contact the NMC–OCW Helpline at 1800 266 9899 or email contact@ocwindia.com.

