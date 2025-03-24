OCW & NGO Aroha Celebrates Water Day with Engaging Awareness Programs…

Advertisement



Nagpur: On the occasion of World Water Day on 22 March 2025, OCW and NGO Aaroha organized a water day program to highlight the importance of water conservation and environmental sustainability. The event, held at the Indian Water Works Association, was attended by environmentalists from NGO Aroha, as well as principals, and students from Sanjay Nagar Hindi Madhyamik School and Jaitala Secondary School.

The program began with a creative drawing and poster display on water conservation, where selected students received T-shirts as “Green Ambassadors.” Following the formal inauguration, dignitaries from OCW, Aroha, and the participating schools shared insights on water conservation, sustainable practices, and environmental responsibility.

Gold Rate Monday 24 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 88,200 /- Gold 22 KT 82,000 /- Silver / Kg 98,800 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The event continued with a street play on waste segregation, inspirational speeches on topics such as organic farming, composting, and waste management, and poetry recitals on environmental awareness by young talents.

The event concluded with prize distribution and an oath-taking ceremony for water conservation.

OCW and NGO Aroha continue to drive impactful initiatives for environmental awareness, inspiring young minds to contribute toward a sustainable future.

For more information about water supply consumers can contact NMC-OCW Helpline No 1800 266 9899 or mail at contact@ocwindia.com.

Advertisement