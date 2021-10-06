OCHRI-1st City hospital to get fully reaccredited as per 5th edition NABH standards

Under 50 hospitals across India accredited

Nagpur: Orange City Hospital & Research Institute(OCHRI) owned by Ravi Nair Hospitals Private Limited(RNHPL) which has been the torch bearer of Health Care as they complete 25 years of serving central India gets NABH reaccredited and becomes the first hospital in Nagpur and under 50 hospitals in entire country to get certified as per new 5th edition for the period of March 2021 to 2025 as announced last week.

OCHRI was the first hospital in the city to get complete certification way back in 2018 directly without going through any preliminary levels for the fourth edition. All major hospitals had been going through testing times of COVID and executing the fifth edition protocols of NABH was an added challenge. It was during the tough times of 2nd Covid wave that OCHRI dared to undertake the reaccreditation inspection conducted remotely via video conferencing having its own concerns.

Dr.Priya Maheshwari- OCHRI Quality Assurance Head highlighted that although it’s a cycle which needs to be fulfilled by every accredited hospital but continual improvement is the key and OCHRI has genuinely implemented NABH standards and upgraded their practices; which is proven through the reaccreditation as per 5th edition standards.

Dr. Anup Marar- OCHRI Director added that OCHRI team diligently adopted to new NABH editions even when it was in forefront handling Covid. Credit goes to the prevalent team spirit of adaptive enthusiastic OCHRI family members.

RNHPL Director Dr. Vidya Nair- a Johns Hopkins graduate in Health Care Management has been leading the Quality team and played an integral part in making NABH Accreditation possible at OCHRI since her return from the US in 2016.