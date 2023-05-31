Obscene dance at Tiger Paradize Resort near Karhandla Sanctuary, 6 women among 18 detained

Nagpur: Acting on a tip-off, the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Nagpur Rural Police conducted a late-night raid on Tuesday at Tiger Paradize, a resort located near the Umred-Karhandla Tiger Sanctuary. The raid uncovered an event involving obscene dance performances by both men and women. The resort’s Shahi Hall was identified as the venue where the illicit activities took place. As a result of the raid, a total of 18 individuals were detained, comprising 12 men and six women.

Media reports indicate that the individuals apprehended during the raid included prominent businessmen from Nagpur City and Mouda Taluka, as well as doctors. During the performance, it was observed that attendees threw money on the dancers, exacerbating the nature of the event.

The Nagpur Rural Police took swift action upon receiving the tip-off, highlighting their commitment to maintaining law and order in the region. The raid was executed by the LCB, whose primary objective is to tackle organized crime and illegal activities. The involvement of influential figures such as doctors and businessmen from the region adds complexity to the investigation.

The detained individuals will undergo questioning and investigation to determine their level of involvement and ascertain any potential criminal charges that may be applicable. The Nagpur Rural Police, in collaboration with the local authorities, will conduct a thorough investigation to uncover any underlying networks or individuals facilitating such illicit activities.

The investigation is ongoing.

