OBC Federation’s Demands Accepted, Fadnavis to End Hunger Strike

Mumbai: After a 22-day-long hunger strike by the OBC youth leader Ravindra Tonge, the District President of the OBC Federation, the National OBC Federation’s hunger strike has also commenced in Nagpur. Today (September 29), during a meeting held in Mumbai, the government has accepted all the demands put forth by the National OBC Federation.

Dr. Babanrao Taywade, the National President of the National OBC Federation, speaking with the government, stated that today, in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the government has approved all the demands of the National OBC Federation.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will personally go to Chandrapur tomorrow (September 30) morning to end the OBC hunger strike. Following that, the hunger strike organized by the National OBC Federation, which was to start at the Constitution Chowk in Nagpur around noon, will also be terminated. Dr. Taywade said, “Therefore, we have postponed the ‘Chandrapur District Bandh Movement’ scheduled for tomorrow.”

The demands include the inclusion of the Maratha community within the OBC category, conducting a caste-based census in the state, and establishing independent hostels for OBC boys and girls in every district. These demands have been pursued vigorously for the past 22 days under the leadership of the National OBC Federation. Finally, today (September 29), a resolution was reached.

At a meeting held at the Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai today, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with members of the OBC steering committee, assured the OBC community that all their demands would be addressed promptly. As a result, the ongoing Chandrapur District Bandh has been postponed.

In today’s meeting, the State Forest Minister and Guardian Minister for the district, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Social Justice Minister Atul Save, Food Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, National OBC Federation President Dr. Babanrao Taywade, General Secretary Sachin Rajurkar, as well as Dr. Ashok Jivtode, Dinesh Chokhare, Dr. Sanjay Ghate, Suryakant Khanke, Manisha Bobade, Anil Shinde, Anil Dahake, and other OBC leaders were present.

