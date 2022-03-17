NYA stages protest against Bollywood hypocrisy towards movie “Kashmir files”

Nagpur: National Youth Alliance (NYA)President Rahul Pande along with supporters staged a protest against Bollywood hypocrisy towards the movie “Kashmir files” at Laxminagar Square in the city.

NYA also pulled up Actress Deepika Padukone and others for not posting anything about “Kashmir files”. The supporters also taunted the actress about her alleged drug links.

The NYA President Rahul Pande said, it is crystal clear that these Bollywood biggies who went to JNU campus against CAA & NRC Bill are absolute hypocrites. They should be ashamed of their activities and must come forward to support the movie.

The supporters also raised slogans “Hindustan Zindabad, Deepika Padukone Murdabad, Bollywood Murdabad, We won’t let 19th January 1990 (Kashmiri Hindu’s exodus ) repeat again ever.

Activists Umesh Yadav, R Mishra, Suresh K, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Tina Singh & others were also present during the protest.