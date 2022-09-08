NVCC team attends Aarti at Ganeshotsav of Nagpur Bardana Merchants Assn

Advertisement

Nagpur: Ganesh Mahotsav is organized every year by Nagpur Bardana Merchants Association. On September 6, the Association invited the office bearers of Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) while organizing Aarti and Mahaprasad. President of NVCC Ashwin Prakash Mehadia along with the Chamber office-bearers were present in this Aarti and Mahaprasad programme.

President of Nagpur Bardana Merchants Association, Gulshan Rahija and Secretary Bablu Dhanjani welcomed the NVCC President Mehdia, Vice Presidents Arjundas Ahuja, Farooqbhai Akbani, Swapnil Ahirkar, Secretary Ramavatar Totla, Treasurer Sachin Puniyani, Public Relations Officer Hemant Sarda with a shawl and bouquets.

Advertisement

Mehadia and other office bearers thanked Gulshan Rahija and office-bearers of Nagpur Bardana Merchants Association for inviting them to the programme.

The program was conducted by Madhusudan Sarda, Vice President of Nagpur Bardana Merchants Association. On this occasion, all the executive members of the chamber — Pratap Motwani, Kamal Motwani of Nagpur Bardana Merchants Association, Raju Chhabria, Vijendra Dhanjani, Shyam Parmar, Dinesh Nyakhor, Sudama Khurana, Chandu Wadhwani, Vipin Panpaliya, Jawahar Chugh, Anand Kingre, Ashok Muniyar, Nikhil Harde, Motisingh Gaur, Kishore Rathod and Ashok Agarwal were present.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement