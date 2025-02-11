NVCC Organizes ‘Pagariya Cup’ Inter Trade Association Tennis Ball Cricket Tournament on February 12-13, 2025

Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC), a leading organization representing 1.3 million traders in the Vidarbha region, has been consistently organizing events that promote business, recreation, and health for the trading community. Continuing this tradition, NVCC is set to host the Pagariya Cup – NVCC Tennis Ball Inter Trade Association Cricket Tournament (2025) on Wednesday, February 12, and Thursday, February 13, 2025. The tournament will take place at Mekosabagh Cricket Ground, near Kadvi Chowk, Nagpur, from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM on both days.

A total of 12 teams from various trade associations will participate in the tournament, including:

The Stainless Steel and Metal Merchants Association

The Nagpur Baradana Merchants Association

The Electricals Merchants Association

Steel and Hardware Chamber of Vidarbha

Vidarbha Plywood Merchants Association

The Nagpur Itwari Kirana Merchants Association

The Paper Traders Association

The Nagpur Itwari Malayali Merchants Association

Jagnath Road Traders Merchants Association

Vidarbha Rural Industries

Stone Merchants Association

The Nagpur Wholesale Hosiery and Readymade Garments Merchants Association

To ensure the successful execution of this tournament, NVCC Vice Presidents Mr. Swapnil Ahirkar, Mr. Shabbar Shakir, Mr. Deepak Agrawal, Mr. Umesh Patel, Mr. Rakesh Gandhi, Mr. Gajanan Mahajan, Mr. Kishore Thakkar, Mr. Vinod Patel, Mr. Ram Kalantari, and Mr. Manish Batra have been making dedicated efforts.

NVCC President Mr. Arjundas Ahuja, Vice President and Tournament Convenor Mr. Farookbhai Akbani, and Secretary Mr. Sachin Puniani have extended invitations to former NVCC presidents, executive committee members, special invitees, and office bearers of affiliated trade associations to attend the tournament in large numbers and enjoy the matches at Mekosabagh Cricket Ground on February 12 and 13, 2025.

The above information was shared through a press release by NVCC Joint Secretary Mr. Shabbar Shakir.