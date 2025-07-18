Nurses’ strike cripples GMCH, Mayo services in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: Healthcare services at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and Mayo Hospital in Nagpur came under severe strain on Thursday as hundreds of government nurses launched a one-day strike, protesting unresolved salary anomalies under the 7th Pay Commission. The protest forced the postponement of dozens of scheduled surgeries and raised serious concerns about patient care, especially with an indefinite strike set to begin Friday.

The Maharashtra State Nurses Association (MSNA), spearheading the protest, has accused the government of repeatedly betraying its promises to rectify long-standing pay disparities. “We’ve exhausted all democratic means. Despite multiple representations and sit-ins, our demands continue to be ignored,” said Shahzad Baba Khan, Secretary of MSNA. “If the government doesn’t act now, it will be responsible for the collapse of public healthcare services across Maharashtra.”

The strike already had a significant impact on Thursday. At GMCH, where over 75–80 major surgeries and 125–135 minor surgeries are performed daily, the numbers plummeted. Hospital sources reported only 25 major and around 70 minor surgeries by 6 pm, a stark decline that left many patients and their families in distress.

Departments like ophthalmology, general surgery, ENT, and orthopaedics were forced to reschedule most elective procedures. “Patients were prepped and ready, but without nursing support, we couldn’t proceed. It’s heartbreaking,” said a senior GMCH doctor on condition of anonymity.

At Mayo Hospital, around 100 of the 474 nursing staff joined the agitation. Though authorities temporarily brought in nurses from a private college, elective surgeries in gynaecology, orthopaedics, and general surgery departments were still deferred, highlighting the essential role played by experienced government nurses.

The unrest comes in the wake of a two-day sit-in protest at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on July 15 and 16. Despite a meeting with Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, no concrete solution was reached. On Thursday, MSNA representatives waited outside Health Minister Dr Tanaji Sawant’s office late into the evening, hoping for dialogue. No meeting was granted.

With no resolution in sight, MSNA has declared a statewide indefinite strike starting Friday, warning of a complete breakdown of hospital operations if the government fails to act. “This is not just about our salaries. It’s about respect, fairness, and the functioning of the entire healthcare system,” Khan said.

The government’s silence in the face of such a critical crisis has come under fire from healthcare workers and patient rights groups alike. If the deadlock continues, hospitals may soon find themselves overwhelmed, with thousands of patients left waiting, and a public health system pushed to the brink.