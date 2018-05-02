Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Apr 10th, 2020
    Number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra reaches 1,574

    The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra reached 1,574 on Friday with 210 more persons testing positive.

    Of 210 new patients, 132 were detected in Mumbai, the state health department said.

    However, there was a significant variance between the official figures for Mumbai, as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) release earlier in the day stated that 212 new cases were found in the state capital alone.

    Elsewhere, as per the state health department, 38 persons tested positive in Pune, 17 in Mira Bhayander, six in Nagpur, two each in Kalyan Dombivali, Thane and Buldhana, three each in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Akola, one each in Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Ratnagiri and Vasai-Virar.

