Number game: 245 vacancies, 38,000 applications! NMC recruitment overwhelmed

Nagpur: The extent of job crunch can be gauged from the fact that Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has received about 38,000 applications for just 245 posts. Though pensions are now abolished and the Government has migrated to the New Contributory Pension Scheme, the lure of Government jobs still remains, it seems.

After a long gap, the civic body as a special concession received a nod from Maharashtra Government to fill-up technical posts. The same is necessary for better monitoring of public projects and fulfilling the obligation of meeting the aspirations of citizens. The post for which applications were invited includes that of Junior Engineer (Civil) 36, JE (Electrical) 3, Nurses 52, Tree Officers-4 and Technical Assistants 150.

The State Government, while approving the staffing pattern for NMC, had made it binding on local bodies to peg their expenditure at 35 percent of the total outlay. The new recruitment would add burden by Rs 1.5 crore on monthly basis for the NMC whose finances remain strained due to low internal revenue generation. The last date for submission of applications for recruitment was January 15 and going by the response, NMC has its hands full and hopefully it would be able to get many good candidates at the junior level.

As per the procedure decided by the administration, the applications are going to be scrutinised to ensure that all applicants meet the stated criteria that was advertised. Thereafter a written exam will be conducted and a merit list is going to be prepared and then shortlisted candidates will be called for a personal interview. Before induction the selected candidates will undergo medical examination.

The monthly outgo on employees’ salaries by NMC is around Rs 75 crore plus pension liabilities and post new induction additional Rs 50 crore burden would be added. As of now, NMC has 9321 staff sanctioned by the State Government of which over 70 percent posts are vacant.