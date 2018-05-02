Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Jun 22nd, 2020

    NT Impact : Dhaba owner booked for allowing party

    Nagpur: Owner of La Carma, Mayur Nagrade, was booked for allegedly allowing a party to be organized at his premises near Panjri toll naka on Nagpur-Wardha highway on Saturday. As reported by Nagpur Today ,a group of customers had assembled at the hotel for partying despite the lockdown norms having restricted such activities. The customers had also used loud music system and special light effects to enjoy.

    The video of the party later had hit the social media platforms and went viral. In the last couple of days, police and civic administrations are facing criticism for not being able to check the citizens flouting the norms to enjoy themselves despite the Covid threat and restrictions being imposed against the backdrop of the gradual easing of lockdown. There are frequent reports of such events being held in eateries in city’s outskirts.

    Senior inspector Vijay Akot of Beltarodi police station said the owner of the hotel (Nagrade) was slapped with the charges of breaking the norms of the lockdown and also endangering lives by allowing such high risk activities as partying leading to the possibility of Covid spread. No arrest has been made in the case yet.

