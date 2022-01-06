NT Impact: Atharva Builder starts repairing work of Pyramid City’s broken compound wall in Hudkeshwar

Nagpur: Following the report published by Nagpur Today — Atharva Builder illegally breaks compound wall of Pyramid City 3 in Hudkeshwar, residents file FIR — exposing yet another incident of ‘blatant dadagiri’ of builders, Atharva Builder has started repair work of broken compound wall of Pyramid City 3 in Hudkeshwar area on Wednesday.

The news of Atharva Builder breaking the compound wall of Pyramid City by defying norms drew tremendous flak from citizens as well as authorities. An FIR was also lodged in this regard with Hudkeshwar Police Station. Succumbing to the mounting pressure, Atharva Builder started the repair work of Pyramid City’s broken compound wall on Wednesday.

It is pertinent to mention that Atharva Builder had illegally broken the compound wall of Pyramid City 3 in Hudkeshwar area between the intervening night of December 23 and 24. An FIR was also lodged in this connection with Hudkeshwar Police Station.

The occupants of Pyramid City 3 had alleged that the Atharwa Builder had broken their compound wall sans valid permission of CHS, merely to improve visibility of their shopping complex.

Such intimidating behaviour of builders has been in the news in recent times. Notably, Kachore Builder made it to the news after he illegally broke the compounds of several residents in the Beltarodi area. Following which the cops had booked Kachore; however, he had managed to get anticipatory bail in this connection.