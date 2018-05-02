NSSDCL plans 17 kms of track to promote cycling habits in city

Nagpur: As part of smart solution to bring down carbon footprint, Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL) has planned 17 kms of cycling track to promote cycling as an effective mode of transport. In this direction, India Cycles for Change Challenge, Let’s Pedal India, a drive to promote cycling among citizens, is planned in city from September 20 to 27.

Combining it with policy intervention, administrators are planning to make Nagpur a bi-cycle friendly city under initiative of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under Smart City Mission. The 17 kms cycling track to be laid inside the city is mostly concentrated in lanes surrounding network of main roads in theWest region of city, completing a loop starting and ending from Law College Square.

A peculiarity of city is that most of the main roads are connected by parallel lanes and same are to be tapped for providing unhindered access for cyclist. The cycling loop proposed for weekly long cycling challenge is on stretch of Law College Square – Bole Petrol Pump -VIP Road – Alankar Square – Swargiya Annabhau Sathe Chowk – NEERI Chowk – Back to Bole Petrol Pump – Maharaj Bag Square – Akashwani Square – VCA Square – Mason Lodge Square – Japanese Garden Square – Seminary Hills ( via WCL ghat road) – Vayusena Nagar – Hanuman Tekdi Road – Walker’s street – Ladies Club Square – Law College Square.

Let’s Pedal India is a first of its kind national event in association with BYCS Amsterdam and BYCS India Foundation, happening to create a greener, cleaner and healthier environment for citizens, their city, the country and as a duty towards generations to come.

The initiative is being undertaken to celebrate September 22 as ‘World Car-free Day’ Bi-cycle clubs that have sprang up in city are encouraging participation from citizens for a weeklong cycling initiative. Each kilometer rode by the participant will be equated to the amount of ‘Carbon Foot-Print’ saved. Top 10 cities with maximum number of kilometres covered in the given time frame will be announced as ‘Transforming City’.