    Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Feb 5th, 2020

    NSS unit of Anjuman College raises traffic awareness

    Nagpur: National Service Scheme unit of Anjuman College Of Engineering & Technology organized “TRAFFIC AWARENESS PROGRAM”. in association with R.T.O. office, Govt. of Maharashtra,Nagpur City Traffic Police and JAN-AKROSH (Social NGO, Nagpur), on Tuesday,4th February,2020 in the presence of JAN-AKROSH Shree Ashok Karandikar,Shree Ramesh Shahare,Shree Prakash Khandekar,from Nagpur R.T.O. office Shree Kiran Krushna Shinde, Senior Inspector, Shree Abhijit Khare, Senior Inspector and from Nagpur City Traffic Police Training Head Shree Atul Agarkar, welcomed with floral bouquet by Dr S.M.Ali, Principal, Anjuman College of Engineering & Technology ,

    All the above dignitaries conducted & brief on Traffic Awareness to NSS Volunteers & Students by showing Video clips of various incident take place after violation of Traffic rules,you should follow Red Signals, Zebra Crossing, Stop Line, wear Helmet, do not use mobile while driving, do not break any Red signals, do not drink & drive, use seat Belt while driving car etc.

    Near About 400 NSS Volunteers and Students participated in said event in the leadership of Dr.Zakir S.Khan ,Program Officer, ACET-NSS ,also work hard Prof.Almas Ansari,Prof.Syed Rizwan Ali and Mr.Chanrashekhar Meshram..

