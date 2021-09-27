NRHA celebrates World Tourism Day with Ashokvan residents

As world celebrates World Tourism Day on 27 September, Nagpur Residential Hotels Association (NRHA) celebrated the occasion along with elderly residents of Ashokvan, a project managed by Maharogi Sewa Samiti, Warora initiated by Padma Vibhushan Late Baba Amte ji, near Jamtha, which is now home for leprosy recovered patients.

NRHA team carried lunch packets, sweets, desserts, namkeen, and biscuits for the residents of Ashokvan; which was distributed following all covid protocols. On the occasion, NRHA also carried out tree plantation at Ashokvan.

NRHA team consisted of Tejinder Singh Renu – President, Prakash Trivedi – IPP, Inderjeet Singh Baweja – Vice President, Deepak Khurana – Secretary, Nitin Trivedi – Joint Secretary, Ajay Jaiswal, Abrar Mitha, Vishal Jaiswal, Padam Talukdar, Jayant Dandare and others.