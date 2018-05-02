Now, You Can Find COVID-19 Testing Centres Across India Through This New Google Tool

New Delhi: In order to help users find information on COVID-19 testing centres near them, Google on Friday announced the launch of a new feature on Google Search, Assistant, and Maps for people in India.

For the feature, the company has partnered with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and MyGov to provide the information on authorised testing labs.

Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Gujarati, and Marathi

Users can now find a new “Testing” tab on the search result page providing a list of nearby testing labs along with key information and guidance needed before using their services.

On Google Maps, when users search for keywords like “covid testing” or “coronavirus testing” they will see a list of nearby testing labs, with a link to Google Search for the government-mandated requirements.

Google said that the Search, Assistant, and Maps currently feature 700 testing labs across 300 cities and working with authorities to identify and add more testing labs located across the country.